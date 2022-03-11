Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.72

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 2278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Topcon from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

