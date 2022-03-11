Tokes Price Hits $0.0160 on Top Exchanges (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 11th. Tokes has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tokes has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001836 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Coin Profile

Tokes (TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

