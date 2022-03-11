Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

TTNP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.04. 150,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,213. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.58.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 131,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 1,058,500.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 158,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.