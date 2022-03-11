Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

TTNP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.04. 150,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,213. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 131,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 1,058,500.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 158,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.