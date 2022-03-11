Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Tilly’s updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.050 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.00-0.05 EPS.

Shares of TLYS stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.13. 68,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,891. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $282.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 1,527.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 430,021 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 102,257 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 122,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 80,411 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 74,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 70,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s (Get Rating)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.