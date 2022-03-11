Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Tilly’s updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.050 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.00-0.05 EPS.
Shares of TLYS stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.13. 68,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,891. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $282.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
About Tilly’s (Get Rating)
Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
