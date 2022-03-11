Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Tilly’s posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TLYS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of TLYS opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $379.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Tilly’s by 146.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Tilly’s by 62.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Tilly’s by 33.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

