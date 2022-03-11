Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thryv Holdings Inc. provides small-to-medium sized businesses with print and digital marketing solutions and Software as a Service end-to-end customer experience tools. Thryv Holdings Inc. is based in Dallas. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.09.

NASDAQ:THRY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 566 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,550. Thryv has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. Thryv had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thryv will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 702,833 shares of company stock valued at $22,461,724 over the last ninety days. 59.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Thryv by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Thryv by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

