Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,680 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Children’s Place were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the third quarter worth approximately $446,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 22.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 3.1% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth $4,666,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $54.31 on Friday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.48. The company has a market capitalization of $780.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $507.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

