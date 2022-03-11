Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 5,247 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,206 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in TowneBank were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $31.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.01. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

