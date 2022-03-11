Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 443 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Apogee Enterprises worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $6,397,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $783,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $14,285,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 41.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $122,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APOG stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average is $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.87 and a beta of 1.14. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $50.44.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.63 million. Apogee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -101.15%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.