Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,565 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mplx were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. FMR LLC increased its position in Mplx by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mplx by 122.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 255,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mplx by 16.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Mplx by 4.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 459,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 20,315 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Mplx by 79.8% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,280,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,920,000 after acquiring an additional 568,481 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average is $30.42. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $34.59.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.60%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research firms have commented on MPLX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

