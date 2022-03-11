Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 135 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,621 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 68,335 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,755,000 after acquiring an additional 65,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,786,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,163,000 after acquiring an additional 46,857 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 398.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 38,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,664,000 after acquiring an additional 36,622 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOH opened at $82.26 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $75.68 and a twelve month high of $99.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.57. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

