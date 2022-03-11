Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 165.9% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 18,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 52.1% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 117.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $25.32 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $30.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47.

