Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Tivity Health worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tivity Health by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 428,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 169,383 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Tivity Health by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Tivity Health by 100,186.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tivity Health by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after buying an additional 574,801 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on TVTY shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $30.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $30.85.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.57 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 99.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Tivity Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.