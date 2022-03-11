Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Tivity Health worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tivity Health by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 428,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 169,383 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Tivity Health by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Tivity Health by 100,186.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tivity Health by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after buying an additional 574,801 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TVTY opened at $30.40 on Friday. Tivity Health, Inc. has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 99.51%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tivity Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

