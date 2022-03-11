Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $739,000 Position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,391 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,328 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of Orthofix Medical worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 0.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth $25,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 50.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OFIX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $658.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $125.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Orthofix Medical (Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

