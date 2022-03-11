Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,924 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB opened at $57.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.86. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $84.00. The stock has a market cap of $105.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

