Thorstarter Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.13 Million (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Thorstarter has a market cap of $8.13 million and approximately $438,908.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thorstarter coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00045767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,576.98 or 0.06589020 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,118.25 or 1.00020655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00042071 BTC.

Thorstarter Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Buying and Selling Thorstarter

