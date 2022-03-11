Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 21,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 495,868 shares.The stock last traded at $105.58 and had previously closed at $103.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.07 and its 200 day moving average is $113.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 89.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,742,000 after purchasing an additional 706,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $191,514,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,825,000 after acquiring an additional 289,608 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 600,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,840,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 532,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

