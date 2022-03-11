Thomasville National Bank Acquires 4,830 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.5% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $15,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,581,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,301,000 after buying an additional 5,226,075 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 697.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,823,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,608,000 after buying an additional 4,218,455 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,650,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,189,135,000 after buying an additional 2,076,335 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,908,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $994,628,000 after buying an additional 1,690,141 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after buying an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. DZ Bank began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

NYSE:TSM traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,109,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,132,225. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.73. The company has a market capitalization of $525.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $98.62 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.