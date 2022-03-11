TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Posts Earnings Results

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of TXMD stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.29. 234,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,206,899. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $120.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 408.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 53,669 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 81,062 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 226,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile (Get Rating)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.