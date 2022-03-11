The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lessened by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 3.7% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 31,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 10,167 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 5,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.32.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,438,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,050,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $243.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $199.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

