The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. TJX Companies reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in TJX Companies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 222,159 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in TJX Companies by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,299,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,818,000 after acquiring an additional 223,003 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,619 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,732,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $116,838,000 after acquiring an additional 26,730 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.76. 259,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,993,538. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.51. The firm has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

