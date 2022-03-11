The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 44,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 877.9% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 94,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,526,000 after purchasing an additional 85,211 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 28,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $3.83 on Thursday, hitting $144.94. 9,162,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,843,257. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $126.72 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.86.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

