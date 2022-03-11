The Mission Marketing Group (LON:TMMG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $78.50

Shares of The Mission Marketing Group plc (LON:TMMG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.50 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 71.26 ($0.93). The Mission Marketing Group shares last traded at GBX 78.50 ($1.03), with a volume of 442,939 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of £65.08 million and a PE ratio of 7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 78.50.
About The Mission Marketing Group (LON:TMMG)
Featured Stories
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Marketing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Marketing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.