The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) SVP Sells $4,795,320.96 in Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average of $44.20. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $62.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Kroger announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,958,000. Lakeside Advisors INC. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.16.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

