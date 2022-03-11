The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $329.90 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.72 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $359.29 and its 200-day moving average is $384.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

A number of research firms have commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.67.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

