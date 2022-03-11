The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.55. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 12,330 shares.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%.
The GDL Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GDL)
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
