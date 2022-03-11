The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.55. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 12,330 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in The GDL Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 105,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in The GDL Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in The GDL Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 396,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in The GDL Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 618,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The GDL Fund by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period.

The GDL Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GDL)

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

