The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 446,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 51,808 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 63,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22,354 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GGZ opened at $13.67 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.