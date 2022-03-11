The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE SZC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.98. 3,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,092. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.51. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $50.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2132 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 10.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

