The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE SZC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.98. 3,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,092. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.51. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $50.94.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2132 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
Read More
