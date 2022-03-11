The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the February 13th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CRTG opened at $0.05 on Friday. The Coretec Group has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get The Coretec Group alerts:

The Coretec Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coretec Group, Inc is a technology-based solutions company. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of silicon-based products in energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting, and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Coretec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coretec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.