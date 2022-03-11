The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Boeing by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,383 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $1,147,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 192,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $46,081,000 after acquiring an additional 35,420 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.11. 225,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,131,866. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $167.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.41, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

