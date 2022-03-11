The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives $28.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.56.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the third quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

SKIN opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a current ratio of 13.09.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. Beauty Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beauty Health will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

