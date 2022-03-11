Tharisa (LON:THS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 220 ($2.88) price objective on the stock.

THS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on shares of Tharisa in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Tharisa alerts:

LON:THS opened at GBX 162 ($2.12) on Monday. Tharisa has a 12 month low of GBX 96 ($1.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 164 ($2.15). The firm has a market cap of £457.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 135.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 124.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $2.82. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

Tharisa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.