Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 140.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 58.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total transaction of $1,261,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 94 shares of company stock valued at $107,855 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

TPL opened at $1,293.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,127.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1,220.23. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $946.29 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.87% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

