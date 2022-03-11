Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.2% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $291,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Tesla by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 266.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA traded down $43.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $794.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,361,938. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.84 billion, a PE ratio of 164.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $932.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $928.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,128,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,576,236. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price objective (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.