Ternium (NYSE:TX) Raised to “Market Perform” at Wolfe Research

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

TX has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ternium in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Shares of TX opened at $40.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average is $43.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60. Ternium has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.14. Ternium had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ternium will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TX. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 1,980.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

