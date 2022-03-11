Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.650-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.67 billion-$5.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.59 billion.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.82. 3,675,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,855. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.32. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,788,000 after purchasing an additional 107,381 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 382,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 35,182 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 39,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

