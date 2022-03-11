TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.80.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
Shares of TIXT stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.24. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile (Get Rating)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TELUS International (Cda) (TIXT)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.