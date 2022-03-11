Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.06

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 34902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

VIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at $90,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile (NYSE:VIV)

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

