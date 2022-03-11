Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $104.00 at Piper Sandler

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $108.00 to $104.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.93.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.70. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $206.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.78.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

