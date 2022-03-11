Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of TGLS opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.82.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 466.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 445,072 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth $8,596,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 660.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 229,692 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 306,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 213,387 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth $2,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

