TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.82

Shares of TDCX Inc (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.82 and last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 10511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.75.

Get TDCX alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDCX. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in TDCX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in TDCX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TDCX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,865,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TDCX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at $5,250,000. 8.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.