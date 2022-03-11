TD Securities Raises Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target to C$21.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $14.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -131.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 82,882 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,413,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after buying an additional 266,876 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 40,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

