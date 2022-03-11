TD Securities Raises CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$4.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.45% from the company’s previous close.

CEU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares cut CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.85 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. ATB Capital upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.30.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of CEU traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.77. 2,885,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.02. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$1.36 and a 1-year high of C$2.92. The stock has a market cap of C$706.00 million and a P/E ratio of 10.79.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.