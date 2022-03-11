TD Securities Lowers Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target to C$50.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of ENGH stock opened at C$39.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$51.00. Enghouse Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$34.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Bryson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$43.49 per share, with a total value of C$43,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$695,840.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

