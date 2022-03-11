TD Securities Boosts Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Price Target to C$4.25

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TSE:GEO opened at C$2.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Geodrill has a fifty-two week low of C$1.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.25. The stock has a market cap of C$123.26 million and a PE ratio of 7.16.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Geodrill’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Geodrill’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

