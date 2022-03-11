TD Securities Boosts Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Price Target to C$4.25

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TSE:GEO opened at C$2.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Geodrill has a fifty-two week low of C$1.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.25. The stock has a market cap of C$123.26 million and a PE ratio of 7.16.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Geodrill’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Geodrill’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Geodrill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

