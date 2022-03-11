TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
TCF Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13.
