Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Lifted to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TWODF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 189 ($2.48) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Investec initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.56) to GBX 190 ($2.49) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.50.

OTCMKTS:TWODF opened at $1.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.60.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

