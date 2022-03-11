Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives $38.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $42,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,204 shares of company stock worth $2,470,690 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,970,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,327,000 after buying an additional 254,544 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,049,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after buying an additional 162,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

TMHC stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $30.54. The company had a trading volume of 747,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,684. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

