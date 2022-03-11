Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Gap Up to $26.12

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.12, but opened at $27.44. Tata Motors shares last traded at $27.19, with a volume of 21,922 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. CLSA cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after buying an additional 48,966 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 27.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,835,000 after buying an additional 121,824 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tata Motors during the third quarter worth about $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 53.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 184.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,520,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,489,000 after buying an additional 1,635,153 shares during the period.

About Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.